Running Game Will Be Key For Patriots In Week 17 Game Vs. Dolphins

Share this:

Tweet







A win Sunday against the Miami Dolphins would lock up the No. 1 seed in the AFC for the New England Patriots.

That might prove to be a tough task, though, as the Pats have struggled recently at Hard Rock Stadium, including last season’s 20-10 loss in Week 17. The Dolphins have plenty to play for, as they can clinch the fifth seed in the AFC playoffs with a win and a loss by the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Patriots will need a strong game from running back LeGarrette Blount in order to offset the Dolphin’s front seven.

Hear NESN’s Adam Pellerin and NESN.com’s Patriots beat writer Doug Kyed break down the matchup in the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.