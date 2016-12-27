Watch Cowboys Punter Chris Jones Destroy Lions’ Andre Roberts On Return

Share this:

Tweet







The Dallas Cowboys flattened the Detroit Lions literally and figuratively on “Monday Night Football.”

The Cowboys rolled to a 42-21 win over the Lions in Week 16, improving their record to 13-2. It was an impressive all-around performance by Jason Garrett’s bunch, but one highlight really symbolized what the ‘Boys have been doing to the rest of the NFC this season.

Ladies and gentlemen, we present to you Cowboys punter Chris Jones, who absolutely demolished Lions punt returner Andre Roberts on a fourth-quarter return:

#Cowboys punter Chris Jones with the hit of the night! pic.twitter.com/l6dJtZcIvE — Derek Forrest (@DerekWLWT) December 27, 2016

One could argue that Jones should have been called for a helmet-to-helmet hit, seeing as how he led with his head in sending Roberts through the ground. The officials probably weren’t expecting such a crushing blow from a punter, though.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images