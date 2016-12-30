Where They Ate: Season 3, Episode 32

Share this:

Dining Playbook

Season 3 Episode 32

NESN’s Dining Playbook features two of America’s favorite pastimes: food and sports with help from the region’s best known hosts, athletes and tastemakers. Emmy award winning duo Billy Costa and Jenny Johnson leverage their considerable following and bring NESN viewers a fresh new approach to enjoying the best of what the region has to offer.

Host: Seaport Square

We’re showing you EVERYTHING about the new Seaport Square. W.S. Development has made this area unrecognizable, in the best way possible. Shops, restaurants, entertainment, and more. You’re never going to want to leave.



Hard Hat Interview with Ed Kane

Ed Kane is one of the biggest influencers in the restaurant industry in Boston, and we’re talking to him in the construction zone of the soon to be Scorpion Bar.

* BNEG.COM



Shake Shack

The 100th Shake Shack location is now open in the Seaport! Jenny and Billy are eating up ALL of the goods.

* 77 SEAPORT BLVD., BOSTON, MA 02210 (617)337-4699 SHAKESHACK.COM

Better Bagels

This will be their very first brick and mortar location, and we already know there’s going to be a line out the door every morning.

* BETTERBAGELSBOSTON.COM

Miniluxe

We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again- Miniluxe is one of the best ways you can relax. Billy even likes to get a manicure here!

* 81 SEAPORT BLVD., BOSTON, MA 02210 (617)963-7591 MINILUXE.COM

Yo! Sushi

If you haven’t been here yet- you need to go ASAP. Sushi on a conveyor belt! It’s like Disney Land for adults.

* 79 SEAPORT BLVD., BOSTON, MA 02210 (857)400-0797 YOSUSHIUSA.COM

Hard Hat Interview with Patrick Lyons

We’re talking with Patrick Lyons, owner of Kings, in the construction zone of his soon-to-be newest location. He even gives Jenny a pair of pretty interesting bowling shoes.

* KINGSBOWLAMERICA.COM

Aceituna

Chances are you’ve been to their Kendall Square location, now go visit them in the Seaport! It’s some of the most authentic Mediterranean food in the area.

* 57 BOSTON WHARF RD., BOSTON, MA 02210 ACEITUNAGRILL.COM

Equinox

Jenny and Billy are hitting the gym- Equinox style. They’re getting a hint of what classes are coming to the Seaport.

* EQUINOX.COM