15 Wildest Super Bowl LI Prop Bets Include Luke Bryan, Donald Trump

Share this:

Tweet







The betting fun doesn’t end with the point spread and over/under mark for Super Bowl LI at Houston’s NRG Stadium. In fact, those are just the tip of the iceberg.

The reality is the Super Bowl is much more than a football game. It’s a spectacle. And with it comes plenty of interesting betting opportunities for football junkies and non-sports fans alike.

You can bet on things like the Super Bowl MVP, which player catches the first touchdown, etc., but we’re here to look at some of the more zany options.

So, without further ado, let’s look at the 15 wildest prop bets below.

What will Luke Bryan be wearing when he starts singing the US National Anthem?

Blue Jeans 1/2

Any other pants or shorts 3/2

Will Luke Bryan be wearing a hat when he appears on screen before singing the US National Anthem?

Yes +140

No -180

Will Luke Bryan forget or omit a word from the Official US National Anthem?

Yes 4/1

No 1/7

How many times will Trump be said on TV during Broadcast?

Over/Under 1½

(Note: From kickoff to final whistle, live broadcast only, halftime and commercials do not apply.)

Who will Donald Trump pick to win the game?

Patriots 1/10

Falcons 11/2

How many times will J.J. Watt be mentioned on TV during live broadcast?

Over 1 -140

Under 1 EVEN

(Note: From kickoff to final whistle, live broadcast only, halftime and commercials do not apply.)

Will “Houston we have a problem” be said on TV during live broadcast?

Yes 5/2

No 1/4

(Note: From kickoff to final whistle, live broadcast only, halftime and commercials do not apply.)

Will the word “Lacrosse” be said on TV during live broadcast?

Yes 1/3

No 2/1

(Note: From kickoff to final whistle, live broadcast only, halftime and commercials do not apply.)

IF the Patriots win will Brady, Belichick or Kraft be seen shaking Roger Goodell’s hand on TV?

Yes -180

No +140

What color will the liquid be that is poured on the winning coach?

Clear 3/1

Lime/Green 3/1

Orange 3/1

Yellow 3/1

Red 6/1

Blue 15/2

Purple 12/1

Who will the Super Bowl MVP mention first?

God 2/1

Team/Teammates 2/1

Coach 9/1

Family 9/1

Owner 9/1

Donald Trump 20/1

Does not Mention Anyone above 5/2

Which song will Lady Gaga play first during the Halftime show?

Born this Way 9/4

Bad Romance 5/2

Edge of Glory 6/1

Poker Face 10/1

Just Dance 10/1

Any Other Song 11/10

What color will Lady Gaga’s hair be when she comes on stage for the Halftime show?

Blonde 1/4

Any other Color 5/2

CROSS SPORT PROPS — What will be higher Super Bowl Sunday?

Matt Ryan TD Passes

Total Goals scored in the Leicester vs. Manchester United game

CROSS SPORT PROPS — What will be higher on Super Bowl Sunday?

Julio Jones Receiving Yards

Boston Celtics points scored

Thumbnail photo via Larry McCormack/The Tennessean via USA TODAY NETWORK