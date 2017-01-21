Among Many Highlights, Here Are Our Favorites From Detroit Auto Show

Share this:

After two exciting weeks, 2017 The North American International Auto Show comes to a close this weekend, and to say there’s much to digest would be a grand understatement.

Just about every automaker brought their best to Detroit, Michigan for the annual vehicular extravaganza, but some really stood out among the pack. Whether the engines ran on fuel, electricity or Lego Bricks, there’s been no shortage of material for gearheads to sink their teeth into — which includes us. Here are our personal favorites from the 2017 NAIAS.

Volkswagen I.D. Buzz concept

You have to be a real stick-in-the-mud to not appreciate this blend of past and future from Volkswagen. While it might be a spiritual successor to the classic Microbus, this version is quite different. It’s fully-electronic and autonomous, and when in auto-pilot mode, the wheel retracts and allows the seats to rotate 360 degrees so passengers can face each other.

Chevrolet Lego Batmobile

A life-size replica of the “Speedwagon” from the upcoming “The Lego Batman Movie,” Chevy’s 17-foot long Lego Batmobile took 340,000 Lego Bricks to build, and weighs a whopping 1695.5 pounds, according to Cnet.

2017 BMW 5 Series

The full-size sedan segment had a lot of competition at NAIAS, but the new 5 series stood out. There were two models on display in Detroit, including an all-wheel drive version with a twin-turbo V8. But we love the 530e, the first 5 Series hybrid model.

Audi Q8 Concept

Though labeled a concept, this coupe-like plug-in hybrid crossover SUV seems like a strong candidate to actually see the roads. If it does, this would be one of the coolest — and sportiest — hybrids we’ve seen.

2018 Honda Odyssey

We love a good shake up in the minivan category. The new Odyssey’s most-talked about feature probably is its reconfigurable second-row seats that adjust for easy access to the back row. It also offers plenty of advanced technology to keep the kids distracted on the way to soccer practice.

