Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Islanders Lineups

by on Mon, Jan 16, 2017 at 12:13PM
2,702

The Boston Bruins apparently like playing before dark.

The Bruins improved to a perfect 5-0 in matinee games this season with Saturday’s 6-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers, and they’ll have the chance to make it 6-0 in Monday’s 1 p.m. ET contest against the New York Islanders at TD Garden.

Expected to be a playoff contender in the preseason, the Islanders now are dead-last in the Eastern Conference after losing four of their last five games, their latest a 7-4 defeat against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday. Yet New York beat the Bruins 4-2 on their own ice on Dec. 20, and a pair of familiar faces in defensemen Johnny Boychuk and Dennis Seidenberg will be looking to hand their former team another loss.

Boston also likely will be without defenseman Kevan Miller, who was injured in Saturday’s contest. Colin Miller also is expected to be out, and Joe Morrow is projected to see the ice as part of the Bruins’ third defensive pairing.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (23-18-5)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak
Frank Vatrano–David Krejci–David Backes
Tim Schaller–Ryan Spooner–Riley Nash
Anton Blidh–Dominic Moore–Austin Czarnik

Zdeno Chara–Brandon Carlo
Torey Krug–Adam McQuaid
Joe Morrow–John-Michael Liles

Tuukka Rask

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (16-17-8)
Anders Lee–John Tavares–Josh Bailey
Shane Prince–Brock Nelson–Ryan Strome
Alan Quine–Anthony Beauvillier–Jason Chimera
Nikolay Kulemin–Casey Cizikas–Stephen Gionta

Nick Leddy–Adam Pelech
Thomas Hickey–Johnny Boychuk
Calvin de Haan–Dennis Seidenberg

Thomas Greiss

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

Have a question for Darren Hartwell? Send it to him via Twitter at @darren_hartwell.

More Stories

Berkshire Bank Foundation

During the 2016-2017 regular season, Berkshire Bank Foundation will donate $100 for each Bruins assist to three local non-profit organizations. Click here to see official rules.

As of Jan. 14, the Berkshire Bank Foundation has raised $8,000 for Birthday Wishes, a non-profit organization with a mission to provide birthday parties to children experiencing homelessness.



Earlier this season, the foundation raised $10,000 for Soldier On, a private nonprofit organization committed to ending veteran homelessness.

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN