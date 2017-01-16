Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Islanders Lineups

Share this:

The Boston Bruins apparently like playing before dark.

The Bruins improved to a perfect 5-0 in matinee games this season with Saturday’s 6-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers, and they’ll have the chance to make it 6-0 in Monday’s 1 p.m. ET contest against the New York Islanders at TD Garden.

Expected to be a playoff contender in the preseason, the Islanders now are dead-last in the Eastern Conference after losing four of their last five games, their latest a 7-4 defeat against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday. Yet New York beat the Bruins 4-2 on their own ice on Dec. 20, and a pair of familiar faces in defensemen Johnny Boychuk and Dennis Seidenberg will be looking to hand their former team another loss.

Boston also likely will be without defenseman Kevan Miller, who was injured in Saturday’s contest. Colin Miller also is expected to be out, and Joe Morrow is projected to see the ice as part of the Bruins’ third defensive pairing.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (23-18-5)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Frank Vatrano–David Krejci–David Backes

Tim Schaller–Ryan Spooner–Riley Nash

Anton Blidh–Dominic Moore–Austin Czarnik

Zdeno Chara–Brandon Carlo

Torey Krug–Adam McQuaid

Joe Morrow–John-Michael Liles

Tuukka Rask

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (16-17-8)

Anders Lee–John Tavares–Josh Bailey

Shane Prince–Brock Nelson–Ryan Strome

Alan Quine–Anthony Beauvillier–Jason Chimera

Nikolay Kulemin–Casey Cizikas–Stephen Gionta

Nick Leddy–Adam Pelech

Thomas Hickey–Johnny Boychuk

Calvin de Haan–Dennis Seidenberg

Thomas Greiss

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images