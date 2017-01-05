Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Oilers Lineups

The Boston Bruins return to the ice Monday night to take on the Edmonton Oilers at TD Garden. The Bruins will look to be getting back to their winning ways following an ugly 3-0 defeat in New Jersey against the Devils on Monday.
The two teams head into Monday night’s game having logged similar seasons thus far. The B’s currently hold the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference standings at 44 points, while the Oilers find themselves in sixth place in the Western Conference with 45 points.
Monday night will be the first game at TD Garden for Oilers young superstar Connor McDavid. McDavid, who missed last year’s Oilers-Bruins game in Boston due to injury, has already positioned himself as one of the game’s best players in just his second year in the league. He’s currently second in the NHL in points with 43, and he leads the league in assists with 29. At 19 years of age, he is the youngest captain in NHL history.
The TD Garden crowd will also be reunited with old friend Milan Lucic, who is playing in his first year in Edmonton. After playing eight years in a black and gold uniform, Lucic will be sure to get a nice ovation from the Boston faithful.
Here are the projected lines and pairings for both teams.
BOSTON BRUINS (20-16-4)
Brad Marchand—Patrice Bergeron—David Pastrnak
Ryan Spooner—David Krejci—Frank Vatrano
Tim Schaller—Austin Czarnik—Jimmy Hayes
Anton Blidh—Dominic Moore—Riley Nash
Zdeno Chara—Brandon Carlo
Torey Krug—Adam McQuaid
Kevan Miller—Colin Miller
Tuukka Rask
EDMONTON OILERS (19-13-7)
Patrick Maroon—Connor McDavid—Leon Draisaitl
Milan Lucic—Ryan Nugent-Hopkins—Zack Kassian
Benoit Pouliot—Drake Caggiula—Jordan Eberle
Anton Lander—Mark Letestu—Jesse Puljujarvi
Oscar Klefbom—Adam Larsson
Andrej Sekera—Matt Benning
Kris Russell—Eric Gryba
Cam Talbot
