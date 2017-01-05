Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Oilers Lineups

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Bruins return to the ice Monday night to take on the Edmonton Oilers at TD Garden. The Bruins will look to be getting back to their winning ways following an ugly 3-0 defeat in New Jersey against the Devils on Monday.

The two teams head into Monday night’s game having logged similar seasons thus far. The B’s currently hold the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference standings at 44 points, while the Oilers find themselves in sixth place in the Western Conference with 45 points.

Monday night will be the first game at TD Garden for Oilers young superstar Connor McDavid. McDavid, who missed last year’s Oilers-Bruins game in Boston due to injury, has already positioned himself as one of the game’s best players in just his second year in the league. He’s currently second in the NHL in points with 43, and he leads the league in assists with 29. At 19 years of age, he is the youngest captain in NHL history.

The TD Garden crowd will also be reunited with old friend Milan Lucic, who is playing in his first year in Edmonton. After playing eight years in a black and gold uniform, Lucic will be sure to get a nice ovation from the Boston faithful.

Here are the projected lines and pairings for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS (20-16-4)

Brad Marchand—Patrice Bergeron—David Pastrnak

Ryan Spooner—David Krejci—Frank Vatrano

Tim Schaller—Austin Czarnik—Jimmy Hayes

Anton Blidh—Dominic Moore—Riley Nash

Zdeno Chara—Brandon Carlo

Torey Krug—Adam McQuaid

Kevan Miller—Colin Miller

Tuukka Rask

EDMONTON OILERS (19-13-7)

Patrick Maroon—Connor McDavid—Leon Draisaitl

Milan Lucic—Ryan Nugent-Hopkins—Zack Kassian

Benoit Pouliot—Drake Caggiula—Jordan Eberle

Anton Lander—Mark Letestu—Jesse Puljujarvi

Oscar Klefbom—Adam Larsson

Andrej Sekera—Matt Benning

Kris Russell—Eric Gryba

Cam Talbot

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images