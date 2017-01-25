Bruins’ Brad Marchand To Have Hearing With NHL Over ‘Dangerous Trip’

Share this:

Tweet







Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand could face discipline for tripping Detroit Red Wings defenseman Niklas Kronwall during Tuesday night’s game at TD Garden.

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced Wednesday it has a hearing with Marchand on Thursday to review the play.

Boston's Brad Marchand will have a hearing tomorrow for a dangerous trip on Detroit's Niklas Kronwall. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) January 25, 2017

Kronwall was standing at the blue line during the first period and Marchand came up from behind and tripped him. The hit occurred away from the action.

The B’s winger also scored two goals in the game as Boston won 4-3 in overtime.

Marchand has been suspended four times in his career. He’s tallied a team-leading 47 points (19 goals, 28 assists) this season.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images