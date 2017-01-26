Your Tostitos Bag Can Now Tell Whether You’re Drunk, Call Uber If You Are

Share this:

If you’re anything like us, you’ve long awaited the day when a bag of chips doubles as an alcohol detector. Now, just in time for Super Bowl LI, the wait is over.

Frito-Lay’s Tostitos has partnered with Uber and Mothers Against Drunk Driving to create “alcohol sensor bags,” chip bags that alert you if your breath smells of too much alcohol, USA Today reports. The bags do not read blood alcohol levels, instead sifting through the various aromas of Super Bowl Sunday to find evidence of alcohol on your breath.

If you’ve behaved yourself, the logo on the front lights up green. If you’ve had too much too drive, it lights up red and reminds you to carefully rethink your next move.

But wait, there’s more. If the bag detects too much alcohol, it will flash a code on the front that can be used for a $10 discount on an Uber ride, so you can get home safely.

Now for the buzzkill: these bags will not be sold to the public, and it’s unclear how to get your hands on one. However, Frito-Lay is giving out 25,000 $10 Uber discounts on any of its chip bags sold between now and the Super Bowl. All you have to do is type the last five digits of your bag’s UPC barcode into your Uber app.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/Tostitos