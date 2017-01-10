Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney Shreds Colin Cowherd For ‘Fraud’ Comments After Winning Title

There are plenty of players and coaches at the highest level of sports who claim they don’t pay attention to what’s said on TV and radio or written in the newspaper or online.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney apparently isn’t in that group.
Swinney and the Tigers captured their first title in 35 years Monday night with a thrilling 35-31 win over Alabama. In the process, Clemson erased a 14-point deficit.
Swinney and his club earned the right to puff their chests out a little, and the outspoken head coach was more than willing to do so after the game. However, he wasn’t trash talking the Crimson Tide. Instead, he had FOX Sports’ Colin Cowherd in the crosshairs.
Cowherd, all the way back in November, went in on Clemson, calling the Tigers a “fraud”
“Clemson is going to get their ears boxed by whoever they play,” Cowherd said, adding he didn’t “buy into them.”
Then, Monday night happened, and Swinney shot back.
Thumbnail photo via Credit: Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP