Deshaun Watson Hits Hunter Renfrow With One Second Left To Win National Title

Well, the rematch lived up to the hype.
Clemson and Alabama dueled for the second consecutive season for the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday night, and it did not disappoint.
After Alabama freshman quarterback Jalen Hurts scrambled in from 30 yards out to give the Crimson Tide a three-point lead with 2:07 remaining, Clemson and quarterback Deshaun Watson went to work.
The Tigers drove down to the Alabama 2-yard line thanks to terrific catches from Mike Williams and Jordan Leggett. With nine seconds remaining, Clemson had one final shot at knocking off the top-seeded Crimson Tide, and Watson delivered a strike to wide receiver Hunter Renfrow with one second remaining to give the Tigers a 35-31 victory and the national championship.
That was a final drive we won’t soon forget.
Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images
