Dean Spanos’ Letter Makes Chargers’ Relocation To L.A. Shockingly Official

San Diego Los Angeles Chargers aren’t standing on ceremony.
A report surfaced Wednesday night that the Chargers had decided to relocate to Los Angeles after 56 years in San Diego. The move wasn’t totally unexpected, as there had rumblings the team would move out of San Diego.
But the real shock came Thursday morning, when Chargers owner Dean Spanos made the news very official via a letter to fans on Twitter. On top of that, the team already has changed its Twitter handle to the “Los Angeles Chargers” and adopted a new logo.
Spanos offered little condolence to the San Diego fanbase he abandoned, remarking that the city “will always be a part of our identity” before “turn(ing) the page” to discuss the Chargers’ future in LA.
“The Chargers are determined to fight for LA and we are excited to get started,” Spanos wrote.
Judging by Spanos’ comments to ESPN’s Jim Trotter, it appears he’s not interested at all in dwelling on the past.
It may have been a matter of time before the Chargers skipped town, but it’s still pretty arresting to see the team’s full transformation happen so soon.
Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images
