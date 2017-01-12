Dean Spanos’ Letter Makes Chargers’ Relocation To L.A. Shockingly Official

Share this:

The San Diego Los Angeles Chargers aren’t standing on ceremony.

A report surfaced Wednesday night that the Chargers had decided to relocate to Los Angeles after 56 years in San Diego. The move wasn’t totally unexpected, as there had rumblings the team would move out of San Diego.

But the real shock came Thursday morning, when Chargers owner Dean Spanos made the news very official via a letter to fans on Twitter. On top of that, the team already has changed its Twitter handle to the “Los Angeles Chargers” and adopted a new logo.

A letter from Dean Spanos pic.twitter.com/rTNIvrsN1A — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) January 12, 2017

The new logo from the now-Los Angeles @Chargers pic.twitter.com/rm4NorXtOA — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 12, 2017

Spanos offered little condolence to the San Diego fanbase he abandoned, remarking that the city “will always be a part of our identity” before “turn(ing) the page” to discuss the Chargers’ future in LA.

“The Chargers are determined to fight for LA and we are excited to get started,” Spanos wrote.

Judging by Spanos’ comments to ESPN’s Jim Trotter, it appears he’s not interested at all in dwelling on the past.

Spanos: “I’m looking forward, not backwards. I spent half my life here. I leave behind a lot of friends and lot of great memories (cont) — Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) January 12, 2017

Spanos: But life goes on. There are always a lot of changes in life, and we know this is not going to be easy. But we made a decision (cont) — Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) January 12, 2017

Spanos: We’re committed to it, and our family is 100 percent behind it. What’s happened has happened. — Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) January 12, 2017

It may have been a matter of time before the Chargers skipped town, but it’s still pretty arresting to see the team’s full transformation happen so soon.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images