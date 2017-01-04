Eli Manning Makes Dad Joke About Receivers’ Party With Justin Bieber

Share this:

Tweet







New York Giants wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr., Victor Cruz and Sterling Shepard celebrated their Week 17 victory over the Washington Redskins by partying in Miami with pop star Justin Bieber.

While this led to a fair amount of negative reaction, quarterback Eli Manning went a different route.

When asked about their decision to head south for their day off, Manning dropped a major dad joke.

“They didn’t pack accordingly. They didn’t have any shirts,” Manning said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.tv. “I was telling people I’m the one who took the picture. They just wouldn’t let me in with my shirt off.”

Manning and the Giants might not be laughing about “Bieber-Gate” if they stumble in their Wild Card Weekend game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

Thumbnail photo via Danny Wild/USA TODAY Sports Images