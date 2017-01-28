Enes Kanter Offers Sage Advice To Roy Williams After UNC Coach Attacks Chair

Sometimes, the best advice comes from the places you’d least expect. But we probably should’ve seen this coming.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams was not in a pleasant mood Saturday afternoon after his Tar Heels fell behind early to Miami, and he vented by taking his anger out on a chair.
Fortunately, Williams didn’t injure himself or anyone else in the chair-tossing incident. But that didn’t stop Oklahoma City Thunder big man Enes Kanter from giving the fiery coach his two cents.
Kanter, of course, would know: He got into a fight with a chair Thursday night and lost badly, fracturing his forearm and requiring surgery that reportedly will cause him to miss 6 to 8 weeks.
We’re glad Kanter learned his lesson and is looking out for others who might be thinking of challenging chairs. But his advice will provide little solace to Williams and No. 9 UNC, which lost 77-62 to the unranked Hurricanes.
Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images
