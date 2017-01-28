Enes Kanter Offers Sage Advice To Roy Williams After UNC Coach Attacks Chair

Share this:

Sometimes, the best advice comes from the places you’d least expect. But we probably should’ve seen this coming.

North Carolina coach Roy Williams was not in a pleasant mood Saturday afternoon after his Tar Heels fell behind early to Miami, and he vented by taking his anger out on a chair.

Roy Williams not happy, throws a chair after Joel Berry II called for technical foul pic.twitter.com/XZWh2VZ3Gv — Kyle Boone (@kylebooneCBS) January 28, 2017

Fortunately, Williams didn’t injure himself or anyone else in the chair-tossing incident. But that didn’t stop Oklahoma City Thunder big man Enes Kanter from giving the fiery coach his two cents.

I know man, I hate them chairs too 💺

Be careful tho 🙄

pic.twitter.com/REk7iWzp3e — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) January 28, 2017

Kanter, of course, would know: He got into a fight with a chair Thursday night and lost badly, fracturing his forearm and requiring surgery that reportedly will cause him to miss 6 to 8 weeks.

We’re glad Kanter learned his lesson and is looking out for others who might be thinking of challenging chairs. But his advice will provide little solace to Williams and No. 9 UNC, which lost 77-62 to the unranked Hurricanes.

