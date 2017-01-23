ESPN’s FPI Rating Gives Patriots Slight Edge Vs. Falcons In Super Bowl LI

Share this:

If you’re a fan of analytics and support the New England Patriots, ESPN’s Football Power Index rating for Super Bowl LI is going to be to your liking.

Our Football Power Index gives the Patriots a 55.6% chance to win the Super Bowl — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 23, 2017

The Patriots’ matchup with the Atlanta Falcons will be a matchup against the regular season’s highest scoring offense (Atlanta) versus the best scoring defense (New England). This kind of matchup has happened six times in the past, and the better defensive team won four of those games.

Experience might not be as much of a factor as some experts proclaim, but it does have some kind of impact, and the Patriots have an overwhelming advantage over the Falcons in this area.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick are going to their seventh Super Bowl — the most for any quarterback or head coach. Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan and head coach Dan Quinn are going to the Super Bowl for the first time.

It’s likely to be a close game — the spread is the Patriots by three points — so a 55.6 percent edge for New England seems about right.

