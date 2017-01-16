Fans At Clippers-Lakers Game Boo The Crap Out Of Los Angeles Chargers Logo

Share this:

The Chargers aren’t exactly receiving a warm welcome.

Fans attending Saturday’s game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers booed like crazy when the Los Angeles Chargers’ logo was shown on the big screen at Staples Center. They also reacted negatively to seeing Chargers tight end Jeff Cumberland.

They just showed the new #Chargers logo and their tight end at the #Clippers/#Lakers game. Nothing but "boos!" Welcome to LA. pic.twitter.com/DhhlVvI9Ec — Taji #RaiderNation (@InfiniteRaiders) January 14, 2017

The Chargers, of course, left San Diego and moved to L.A. last week in a controversial move that isn’t sitting well with many fans. This type of backlash is rather crazy, though. One can’t help but wonder whether team owner Dean Spanos is regretting his decision to relocate.

