Frozen Fenway 2017 Live: Boston University Vs. UMass Opens Hockey East Doubleheader

1:49 p.m.: We have no score with 13:29 remaining in the first period. They did a little tribute to some of the Hockey East World Junior Championship participants during the latest stoppage.

1:38 p.m.: And now we have another stop. It appears they are having some issues with the ice, as the refs are working on an area near the penalty box.

1:36 p.m.: The puck has dropped after a little bit of an unexpected delay. It’s time for Frozen Fenway.

1 p.m. ET: One day late is better than never.

The opening Frozen Fenway Hockey East doubleheader was postponed until Sunday due to the huge snowstorm that passed through the area Saturday. But Sunday has turned into a beautiful winter day for some outdoor hockey.

The No. 5 Boston University Terriers and UMass Minutemen will get things started at Fenway Park at 1:30 p.m.

Here’s a look at the projected lines for both teams.

Lines for today's game at Frozen Fenway between BU and UMass. pic.twitter.com/itkQBjVi6n — WTBU Sports (@WTBUSports) January 8, 2017

Make sure you keep it right here throughout BU vs. UMass for live updates and analysis.

Thumbnail photo via Twitter/@Cam_McDonough