Isaiah Thomas Pumps Up LeGarrette Blount, Patriots In Tom Brady Jersey

Share this:

Tweet







The “King of the Fourth” switched New England sports venues Saturday night.

Boston Celtics star Isaiah Thomas made the trek to Gillette Stadium, where he was on the sideline for the New England Patriots’ divisional-round game against the Houston Texans. Once there, he helped Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount, a frequent attendee at TD Garden for C’s games, get pumped up for the big game.

Video: Celtics Isaiah Thomas, in his Brady jersey, gets fired up with LeGarrette Blount pic.twitter.com/ZIOsPE1S2q — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) January 15, 2017

As you can probably tell in the video, Thomas was wearing a Tom Brady jersey, which makes sense considering the two Boston sports stars text each other “frequently.”

Isaiah Thomas in the house supporting the Pats tonight pic.twitter.com/KpTlvQeKWE — Michaela Vernava (@MichaelaNESN) January 15, 2017

It appears Thomas, who played his college basketball at Washington, has split allegiances, though, as he showed love for the Seattle Seahawks on Friday on the team’s Twitter.

That hype didn’t exactly work, though, as Matt Ryan torched the Seahawks in the Atlanta Falcons’ 36-20 win.

Thumbnail photo via Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports Images