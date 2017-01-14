Patriots Vs. Texans Live: Score, Highlights, Analysis Of Playoff Game In Foxboro

Share this:

Tweet







1:35 p.m. ET: Real football officially begins for the New England Patriots on Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET, when the Houston Texans come to Gillette Stadium for the divisional round of the playoffs.

The Patriots are massive 16-point favorites over the Texans, and it’s no mystery as to why. The Patriots beat the Texans 27-0 in Week 3 of the regular season with rookie third-stringer Jacoby Brissett at quarterback. The Patriots have since improved, with quarterback Tom Brady and running back Dion Lewis returning, while the Texans have made strides on defense.

Patriots rookie wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell was listed as questionable to play Friday but reportedly will be inactive. He was the only player listed on the Patriots’ injury report. Texans safety Quintin Demps and outside linebacker John Simon are questionable to play for the Texans.

The Patriots will have Mitchell and six healthy scratches as their inactives. Our predictions: Mitchell, Brissett, RB D.J. Foster, OT LaAdrian Waddle, cornerback Cyrus Jones, cornerback Justin Coleman and safety Jordan Richards.

That would leave the Patriots a bit shallow in their secondary, but they have plenty of versatility there, since safeties Devin McCourty and Patrick Chung can play cornerback. The Patriots would field four wideouts, Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan, Michael Floyd and Danny Amendola, plus special teams captain/receiver Matthew Slater.

We’re still six hours and 40 minutes away from kickoff. The game airs on CBS.

Here’s the expected weather.