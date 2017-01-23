Johnny Manziel Actually Has Pretty Good Social Media Advice For Donald Trump

Share this:

Tweet







Johnny Manziel wants the world to know he’s turning a new leaf, even reaching out to the leader of the free world in the process.

Manziel has been his biggest critic in the last week or so, admitting he’s acted like a “douche” in the past year, while also telling ESPN he’s sober and looks to continue his career in the NFL.

Manziel even showed up to the AFC Championship at Gillette Stadium on Sunday night (sporting Patriots gear) and appeared to be on his best behavior.

Now, he’s doling out advice to President Donald Trump on his social media behavior.

As a warning, Manziel did so with some admittedly colorful language.

Yo @POTUS even I know to stay away from the notifications section on twitter. Shit will drive you crazy, lead the country and let them hate — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 23, 2017

Responds to everything thats said about him when there is REAL SHIT going on in the world. Shits even dumber than selling Super Bowl Selfies https://t.co/vKoE23wVp9 — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 23, 2017

That’s a little bit of self-deprecation at the end there, as Manziel reportedly was going to charge money for selfies at an upcoming event during Super Bowl week in Houston. He shot down that notion as part of his tweet binge last week.

Just had this brought to to my attention. I'm not charging a penny for a damn "selfie" at the super bowl. Dumbest thing I've ever heard — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 19, 2017

Who knows what’s next for the former Heisman Trophy winner, but if he’s clean and sober, that’s obviously a step in the right direction. As for the president, his approval ratings seem to indicate he probably should be open to advice from just about everyone right about now.

Thumbnail photo via John Rieger/USA TODAY Sports Images