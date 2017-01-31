Kyle Shanahan Nearly Lost Falcons’ Super Bowl Game Plan At Media Day

Share this:

Typically, the worst mistake a player or coach can make on Super Bowl media day is giving the opposing team some bulletin-board material. Kyle Shanahan almost committed a far worse blunder Monday night.

The Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator nearly had his backpack — containing the Falcons’ playbook and Super Bowl LI game plan — stolen as he spoke with reporters at Super Bowl Opening Night, according to Jarrett Bell of USA TODAY.

As Bell explained it, San Francisco Examiner columnist Art Spander mistakenly walked off with Shanahan’s bag during the Falcons’ hourlong media availability period, forcing the coach to conduct a wild search around Houston’s Minute Maid Park to locate it.

Fortunately for Atlanta, Spander realized his mistake and returned Shanahan’s belongings about 30 minutes later.

“I’ve screwed up before, but I’ve never picked up the wrong bag,” Spander told Bell. “And there’s no way I’d have a game plan.”

Shanahan, who is expected to become head coach of the San Francisco 49ers after the Falcons play the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI, was understandably relieved.

“That would have been bad,” he said in a text to Bell.

Yep, you’re right about that one, Coach.

