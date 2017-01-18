Landon Collins Says Giants’ Defensive Backs Declined Invitation To Miami

Share this:

The New York Giants may be out of the NFL playoffs, but their boat trip saga lives on.

Odell Beckham Jr. and several other Giants wide receivers opted to take a trip to Miami a week before their wild-card game against the Green Bay Packers. While only Giants wideouts took part in the festivities, apparently the invitation was extended to another position group.

Landon Collins just said on @SportsCenter the #Giants DBs were invited to the Miami boat trip. Decided not to go. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) January 18, 2017

Declining the invitation didn’t produce positive results, though, as the Giants defense was torched for 38 points at the hands of Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.

At this point, the Giants are probably hoping that this story would just sail away.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images