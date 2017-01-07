Lions Vs. Seahawks Live Stream: Watch NFC Wild Card Game Online

Share this:

The Detroit Lions haven’t won a playoff game since 1991.

They’ll look to snap that streak Saturday when they take on the Seattle Seahawks in an NFC Wild Card Game at CenturyLink Field.

This is the fifth consecutive playoff appearance for the Seahawks, who have advanced to at least the divisional round during each of the past four seasons.

Here’s how you can watch Lions vs. Seahawks online.

When: Saturday, Jan. 7, at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Live Stream: NBC Sports Extra

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images