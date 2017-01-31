Liverpool Vs. Chelsea: Watch Premier League Soccer Game Online

Share this:

Liverpool’s meetings with Chelsea always are consequential.

The Reds and the Blues will lock horns on Tuesday at Anfield in the Premier League. First-place Chelsea can effectively end Liverpool’s hopes of winning the title by leaving Anfield with all three points. Liverpool can reinvigorate its fading chase for glory and ignite the hopes of other rivals by beating Chelsea.

Liverpool topped Chelsea 2-1 on Sept. 16 at Stamford Bridge in the teams’ last meeting.

Here’s how to watch Liverpool vs. Chelsea online.

When: Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

