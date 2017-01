Share this:

Tweet







One of the best rivalries in all of sports resumes Sunday at Old Trafford when Manchester United hosts Liverpool in the Premier League.

United sits in fifth place in the Premier League standings with 39 points, while Liverpool is second with 44 points.

Here’s how to watch Liverpool-Manchester United online.

When: Sunday, Jan. 15, at 11 a.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images