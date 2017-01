Share this:

Jurgen Klopp’s club will welcome Plymouth Argyle to Anfield on Sunday for their FA Cup third round match.

The Red’s will likely sit a majority of their senior players for the visit from the League Two club.

Here’s how you can watch Liverpool vs. Plymouth Argyle online.

When: Sunday, Jan. 8, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/NBC Sports