Liverpool Vs. Plymouth Argyle: Reds Advance In FA Cup On Lucas’ Rare Goal

A rare goal from Lucas Leiva proved enough for Liverpool to claim a 1-0 victory in its FA Cup third-round replay with Plymouth Argyle on Wednesday.

Lucas, who captained the Reds at Home Park, climbed superbly to power home a header from an 18th-minute corner kick by Philippe Coutinho — making his first start since November — to help the Reds book a fourth-round meeting with Wolverhampton Wanderers on Jan. 28 at Anfield.

The Brazilian’s last goal came back in September 2010, when he netted against Steaua Bucharest.

Divock Origi saw a late penalty saved after Plymouth had hit the post, but Liverpool did enough to ensure they would not fall victim to a cup giant-killing.

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com