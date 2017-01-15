Martellus Bennett Compares Himself To Luke Cage, Patriots Playoff Win To Date

Share this:

Tweet







FOXBORO, Mass. — Tight end Martellus Bennett didn’t stand out on the field in the New England Patriots’ 34-16 divisional round win over the Houston Texans on Saturday night, but he was in playoff form after the game.

Bennett delivered some of his best lines of the season during his post-game scrum. Here’s what Marty had to say after his one-catch, 4-yard performance.

On an “ugly win”: “An ugly date is better than no date.”

On his tendency to stay down after an injury but pop back up and come back into the game quickly: “Luke Cage. I always think about Luke Cage. When I get to the sideline, everyone’s like, ‘What would Luke Cage do?’ I’m like, ‘(Expletive), I have to go back out there, because that’s what Luke Cage would do.’ I dunno. Just as an individual, you just, (expletive) happens, and you just have to find a way to fight through whatever it is. I’ve been fighting through (expletive) all year. I’m not going to stop now. I’m getting too close to what my goal is in life. I just want to keep trucking and keep trying to do what I can to contribute and play as hard as I can.”

On getting back into the playoffs: “It was cool. I think at some point I was pressing a little bit to make some plays. I felt like we needed some plays made, and being out there the first time, you want to make it great. It’s like going out on a first date with a girl you really love. You want the date to go perfect. If she steps in a puddle or you get in a car accident it’s not that great. You have a story to tell your kids if you get married, but you want the first date to go very well, and I think I was struggling on that first date. I dropped my plate on my date and all kinds of (expletive) was going on, but at the end of the day, it turned out to be a great date.”

On fans chanting his name: “Not since high school. A lot of times I go places, and fans don’t really care about me, but I feel loved here. I appreciate our fans, and it just gives me this extra oomph. It’s like ‘all right,’ it’s just extra energy. Each step is like, ‘Mah-ty.’ They put an H in my name. I don’t have an H in my name. But that was pretty cool. I’ve never really experienced that at this level. I feel like the fans appreciate me, and I appreciate them. So I love that feeling, and I love the fans here. I have since I’ve been here.”

On fans’ accents: “I like the Boston accent. I’ve been a big fan of Ben Affleck for a while and his movies, so Mark Wahlberg and all those guys. I kinda see it a little bit.”

On which Patriots player has the best fake Boston accent: “I don’t know. We never really mock our fans.”

Thumbnail photo via ames Lang/USA TODAY Sports Images