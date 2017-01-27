Martellus Bennett Staying His Entertaining Self Ahead Of First Super Bowl

Share this:

FOXBORO, Mass. — In just over a week, Martellus Bennett will play in the biggest football game of his life. But you wouldn’t know it by talking to him Friday.

The New England Patriots tight end was as loose as ever as he addressed reporters in front of his locker, dropping a slew of characteristically hilarious quotes in what likely was the final time he would speak to the media before the Patriots jet off to Houston for Super Bowl LI.

On Patriots coach Bill Belichick: “Bill is pretty cool. Pretty cool dude. Very, very intelligent, which is always fun to be around intelligent people. Although, I do like my dumb friends. They are always fun to hang out with every once in awhile. They get into (expletive) that you don’t get into with your intelligent friends because they are too smart to do it.”

On how Belichick differs from other coaches he’s played for: “I don’t know, I’ve played for too many coaches. That’s like asking which girlfriend I like the best. … I like my wife the best.”

On the Patriots’ Super Bowl opponent, the Atlanta Falcons: “The falcon’s natural prey, I believe, is the raccoon.”

On what a patriot’s natural prey is: “Probably the redcoats.”

On playing a Super Bowl in his hometown of Houston: “It’s pretty cool. It’s where it all started at. I remember training to play football just to try to make the varsity team and sucking and getting better over time. It’s pretty cool, so I’m excited about it.”

On whether he fantasized about this moment growing up: “As a kid, I wasn’t thinking about that with my imagination. It was more about dragons and wizards. Football was just, like, what we did. In Texas, if you don’t play football, you’re a weirdo.”

On whether he’s looking forward to Super Bowl Opening Night, formerly known as Media Day: “For me, it’s the same. I’ve got the best media here in town with you guys.”

Thumbnail photo via James Lang/USA TODAY Sports Images