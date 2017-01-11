Martellus Bennett Drops Toilet Analogy To Describe Rob Gronkowski Relationship

Share this:

FOXBORO, Mass. — Martellus Bennett pulled out another one of his trademark Marty-isms to describe his relationship with fellow New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Bennett was asked Wednesday whether Gronkowski, who has been on injured reserve since undergoing back surgery in early December, ever reaches out to offer any tips or advice.

“Sometimes we talk about that stuff,” Bennett replied, “but Gronk is busy getting his body back in shape. He has a lot of stuff to take care of so he can come back and perform for us when he’s able to come back. So I try not to bother him with my (expletive), and he tries not to bother me with his (expletive). We just leave each other’s (expletive) in their own toilets.”

In other words, each tight end does his own thing.

Bennett has been the Patriots’ starter at that position since Gronkowski went down, catching 16 passes for 183 yards and three touchdowns over the final six games of the regular season. He and Matt Lengel will be New England’s two options at tight end in Saturday’s divisional-round playoff game against the Houston Texans.

Though his numbers declined during the second half of the season, Bennett still finished as the Patriots’ second-leading receiver, with 55 catches for 701 yards and a team-high seven TDs.

“I think (Gronkowski) knows I’ve got a good handle on it,” Bennett said. “I’ve been in the game nine years, so I know how to play football at this point.”

