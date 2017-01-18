NBA Mock Draft 2017: Updated First-Round Pick Predictions For All 30 Teams

Share this:

Tweet







The 2017 NBA draft class has been heralded as one of the best in several years.

There are many extraordinarily talented prospects available, and it’ll be interesting to see how that impacts the number of first-round picks moved before next month’s NBA trade deadline. Unlike other sports, first-round picks usually aren’t off limits in the NBA when it comes to trade talks, but teams in need of depth or youth might re-consider that stance over the next few weeks.

The depth and talent of this class also will help teams that are likely to have lottery picks but might not want another young player who’ll take time to develop. The Boston Celtics, who are able to swap first rounders with the last-place Brooklyn Nets, fall under this category. The Celtics need a top-10 player to be a real NBA Finals contender, and trading their 2017 Nets pick could help them acquire this type of star.

Here’s our second NBA mock draft of the season (draft order based on standings as of Jan. 17).

1. Boston Celtics (via Brooklyn Nets): Markelle Fultz, PG, Washington

2. Miami Heat: Lonzo Ball, PG, UCLA

3. Philadelphia 76ers: Malik Monk, SG, Kentucky

4. Dallas Mavericks: Josh Jackson, SF, Kansas

5. Phoenix Suns: Jayson Tatum, SF, Duke

6. Philadelphia 76ers (from Lakers if outside top three): Harry Giles III, PF, Duke

7. Minnesota Timberwolves: Frank Ntilikina, PG, France

8. New Orleans Pelicans: Dennis Smith Jr., PG, NC State

9. Denver Nuggets: Lauri Markkanen, C, Arizona

10. Sacramento Kings: Miles Bridges, SF, Michigan State

11. Orlando Magic: Jonathan Isaac, PF, FSU

12. New York Knicks: OG Anunoby, SF, Indiana

13. Detroit Pistons: De’Aaron Fox, PG, Kentucky

20. Charlotte Hornets: Isaiah Hartenstein, PF, Germany

10. Portland Trail Blazers: Edrice Adebayo, C, Kentucky

16. Chicago Bulls: Robert Williams, PF, Texas A&M

17. Indiana Pacers: Ivan Rabb, PF, California

18. Milwaukee Bucks: TJ Leaf, PF, UCLA

15. Washington Wizards: Jonathan Motley, PF, Baylor

23. Memphis Grizzlies: Alec Peters, PF, Valparaiso

19. Atlanta Hawks: Justin Paton, C, Creighton

22: Oklahoma City Thunder: Terrance Ferguson, SF, Australian League

25. Utah Jazz: Marques Bolden, C, Duke

21. Brooklyn Nets (from Boston Celtics): Hamidou Diallo, Prep School

24. Los Angeles Clippers: Luke Kennard, SG, Duke

26. Toronto Raptors: Omer Yurtseven, C, NC State

27. Houston Rockets: Jaron Blossomgame, SF, Clemson

28. Cleveland Cavaliers: Josh Hart, SG, Villanova

29. San Antonio Spurs: Kostja Mushidi, SG, Germany

30. Golden State Warriors: Tyler Lydon, PF, Syracuse

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images