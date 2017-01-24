New Lexus Super Bowl Commercial Features LC 500 And Plenty Of Dancing

Share this:

Tweet







After taking a year off, Lexus is wasting no time in getting back into the Super Bowl commercial bonanza.

The New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons won’t square off in “Super Bowl LI” until Feb. 5, but Lexus already has released a 60-second version of the commercial it will run in the big game. Called “Man and Machine” the dance-themed ad stars Lil’ Buck and the new 2018 LC 500 performance coupe.

While some brands strategically have decided to pass on running an ad in the Super Bowl, Lexus couldn’t hide its eagerness.

The ad, directed by Swedish director Jonas Akerlund, also represents the first official use of the brand’s new global tagline, “Experience Amazing,” Lexus said in a statement. A 30-second version of the ad will run during the second quarter of the Super Bowl.

You might recognize Lil’ Buck, who recently brought his dance style called jookin to a commercial for Apple’s AirPod headphones. Accompanying Buck’s body flips and contortions is the song “Move Your Body” by Sia.