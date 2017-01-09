New York Daily News Blasts Odell Beckham Jr. After Poor Game Vs. Packers

Share this:

Tweet







New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. made headlines after his team’s Week 17 win over the Washington Redskins by flying to Miami to party on a boat with pop-star Justin Bieber and some of his fellow wide receivers, including Victor Cruz and Sterling Shepard.

After Beckham and the Giants were trounced by the Green Bay Packers 38-13 in their NFC Wild Card Game on Sunday, the New York Daily News ripped the star receiver on their back page, including a not-so-subtle jab at Beckham’s off-day activity.

Beckham had a game he’d like to forget, as he caught only four passes for 28 yards, and dropped multiple passes throughout the game.

The Packers, meanwhile, will head to Dallas to take on the top-seeded Cowboys in their NFC Divisional Round matchup.

Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images