NFL Playoff Schedule: Patriots Vs. Steelers AFC Championship Game Showdown Set

The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers will meet again in the AFC Championship Game next week, with the winner earning a trip to Super Bowl LI.

It’s the third time and the first since 2004 that the Patriots and Steelers have squared off with the AFC title at stake. It’s the first such matchup to be played at Gillette Stadium, and kickoff is scheduled for Sunday at 6:40 p.m. ET on CBS.

The Patriots beat the Steelers in Pittsburgh in the 2001 and 2004 AFC Championship Games en route to Super Bowl titles. New England is 3-1 all time against Pittsburgh in the NFL playoffs.

The Patriots beat the Houston Texans in the divisional round to reach a record sixth consecutive AFC title game. The Steelers defeated the Miami Dolphins in the wild-card round and the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round to reach the AFC Championship Game.

The Patriots beat the Steelers in the regular season, but Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger didn’t play because of an injury.

