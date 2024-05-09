These Two Traits Led Eliot Wolf, Patriots To Drake Maye

Drake Maye comes to New England as the potential next franchise quarterback for the Patriots.

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft brings plenty of fire to the Patriots as one aspect of a deeper competitive profile. Patriots de facto general manager Eliot Wolf learned about that profile leading up to the draft and came away with two key characteristics that shaped his perception of the North Carolina product.

“The talent and the person,” Wolf shared on “The Adam Schefter Podcast” on Tuesday. “He’s a great person. He’s tough. He’s gritty. He was productive. He elevated those around him. He’s 6-foot-4 1/2 and 225 pounds. He can really throw the ball. He’s athletic. I think it’s a combination of those things. We think there’s a lot to develop with him whenever that time may be.”

Wolf continued: “His character and his passion for football. His drive. He’s an all-around good person. He’s really tough. He’s all football. He comes from a good family. I could go on and on about this guy. Those things will move forward with us. He’s a younger person. As he assimilates into our locker room, I think our players will rally around him.”

The Patriots had a hot commodity in the No. 3 overall pick with several teams being ready to trade up into the range of selecting one of the top quarterbacks. New England’s belief in Maye’s qualities kept them from dealing the pick.

“We were listening throughout the process,” Wolf explained. “We weren’t stringing these teams along. The opportunity to pick Drake superseded anything that anyone offered.”

Competing with veteran Jacoby Brissett, Maye enters his first NFL season with the Patriots with room to grow and potential to sport in Foxboro. He returns to Foxboro in the coming weeks for rookie minicamp at Gillette Stadium.