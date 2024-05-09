The New England Patriots have brought back former players in Dont’a Hightower and Matthew Slater as part of Jerod Mayo’s staff. Mayo even offered a job to Devin McCourty, too.

But another Patriots Super Bowl champion reportedly will open a new chapter of his career elsewhere. According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2, Shane Vereen joined the Houston Texans’ scouting department as a player personnel assistant.

This is a new venture for Vereen, who New England drafted in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft and played four seasons with the Patriots, including helping them to a win in Super Bowl XLIX. He caught 11 passes for 64 yards in the 28-24 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. Vereen worked as a college football analyst for the Pac-12 Network and FOX Sports after retiring following the 2017 season.

Vereen brings plenty of experience with him to the Texans. After a successful stint with the Patriots, he spent three seasons with the New York Giants. Vereen in total spent seven seasons in the NFL and compiled 1,489 yards rushing with eight touchdowns on the ground to go along with 221 receptions for 1,864 yards and 11 scores through the air.

Story continues below advertisement

Vereen joins a Texans organization on the upswing after it went 10-7 last season and won the AFC South. Houston is seen as a contender in the AFC after it made several notable additions on both sides of the ball this offseason, too.