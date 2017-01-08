NFL Rumors: Dolphins’ Vance Johnson A Leading Broncos Coaching Job Candidate

Share this:

The Miami Dolphins were dominated 30-12 by the Pittsburgh Steelers in Sunday’s AFC Wild Card game at Heinz Field, and the Phins’ losses might not be over.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Johnson is a frontrunner for the Denver Broncos’ head coaching vacancy. The position opened when Gary Kubiak retired last week.

Rapoport also said it could all “come together very quickly” between the Broncos and Johnson if the Dolphins lost to the Steelers on Sunday.

Given the Broncos’ struggles on offense this season, it would be a little surprising if they didn’t hire an offensive-minded head coach.

Johnson was hired by the Dolphins to be their defensive coordinator prior to the 2016 season. He has been a defensive coach for four different NFL teams (including Miami) since 2005.

