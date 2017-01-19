NFL Rumors: Not Reporting Richard Sherman’s Injury Could Cost Seahawks A Draft Pick

Share this:

Tweet







The Seattle Seahawks appear to have found themselves in hot water.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll revealed Monday that defensive back Richard Sherman had been playing with a “significant” knee injury throughout the second half of the season. Going against NFL policy, Carroll failed to officially report the injury, which he admitted was a “screw-up” on his part.

Now, there’s a chance the team could face the consequences, and the punishment isn’t projected to be light.

Seattle may lose 2nd-round pick in 2017 draft as a result of season-long failure to disclose knee injury to Richard Sherman, per @mortreport — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 19, 2017

The pick in question would be the 56th overall selection in the upcoming draft, which obviously would be a major loss.

If this punishment were to come to fruition, it would be the Seahawks’ second forfeited pick for the 2017 NFL Draft. They were penalized earlier this season for violating league rules regarding offseason workouts, costing them a fifth-round pick.

Thumbnail photo via Benny Sieu/USA TODAY Sports Images