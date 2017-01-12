Patriots Injury Report: Tom Brady Among Three Players Removed Thursday

Share this:

FOXBORO, Mass. — Quarterback Tom Brady, cornerback Cyrus Jones and special teamer Matthew Slater all were removed from the New England Patriots’ injury report Thursday ahead of the team’s divisional-round playoff game.

Brady (thigh), Jones (knee) and Slater (foot) were full participants in Thursday’s practice, as was wide receiver Danny Amendola, who’s missed four consecutive games with an ankle injury.

Wideout Malcolm Mitchell again was limited with a knee injury, and running back LeGarrette Blount missed his second consecutive practice with an illness, putting his status for Saturday’s game against the Houston Texans in question.

Blount has yet to miss a game this season and had not appeared on the Patriots’ injury report until this week.

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images