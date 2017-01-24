Patriots To Wear White Jerseys Vs. Falcons In Super Bowl LI; Here’s Why It Bodes Well

Share this:

Tweet







The New England Patriots will be hoping white makes might at Super Bowl LI.

The Patriots will don their white road jerseys Feb. 5 at NRG Stadium when they take on the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss and WEEI’s Christopher Price. The NFL has designated the Falcons as the home team, and they chose to wear their red jerseys. The Patriots will distinguish themselves from Atlanta by wearing white.

The team that has worn white jerseys in the Super Bowl has a 32-18 all-time record, including 11 wins in the last 12 years.

Patriots will wear white jersey for Super Bowl LI. Teams that have worn white have won 11 of the last 12 Super Bowls pic.twitter.com/d7oRsobjDS — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 24, 2017

The Patriots are 2-1 when wearing white on Super Bowl Sunday, having beaten the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX. New England’s loss to the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl XXXI is the only blemish.

New England is 2-2 when wearing blue jerseys in the Super Bowl and 0-1 when wearing red.

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images