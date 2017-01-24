Pedro Martinez Calls For Investigation Into Yordano Ventura’s Death

Share this:

Yordano Ventura’s death might have been more tragic than initially believed, if that’s even possible.

The 25-year-old Kansas City Royals starter died Sunday in a car accident in his native Dominican Republic, sending shockwaves through the Major League Baseball community. One of the people most affected the accident was Hall of Fame pitcher and compatriot Pedro Martinez, who served as a mentor to Ventura.

And after a disturbing new report, Martinez took to Twitter on Monday calling for an investigation into the accident.

Que indignante saber que una vida como la de Yordano pudo haberse salvado de no haber sido que lo saquearan de la forma en que lo saquearon — Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) January 24, 2017

Ahora es más doloroso al saber que Yordano quedo vivo luego del accidente y en vez de alguien socorrerlo, le robaron y lo dejaron morir. — Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) January 24, 2017

Ojalá se levante una investigación, pues si existen evidencias puntuales de esto, sentiría mucha vergüenza ajena por mi país. — Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) January 24, 2017

In English, Martinez’s tweets say, “It’s shocking to know that a life like Yordano’s could have been saved if not for him being looted the way he was looted. Now it’s more painful to know that Yordano was alive after the accident, and instead of someone coming to his aid, they robbed him and left him for dead. I hope an investigation is brought up because if accurate evidence of this exists, I’ll feel embarrassed for my country.”

The report comes from Dominican journalist Euri Cabral on the radio show “Zol de la mañana” and claims Ventura was robbed of cash and valuables that included his 2015 World Series ring. And Martinez isn’t the only one who wants more information. Ventura’s grandfather, Raúl Hernández, told Pio Deportes that the family wants answers and an investigation from the Dominican Republic National Police, too.

Thumbnail photo via Gregory J. Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Images