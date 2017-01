Share this:

NFL punters typically don’t get much attention, but Oakland Raiders punter Marquette King has quickly changed that trend.

King entertained fans all season long with his on-field hijinx and social media hilarity. On Friday, King showed off his pinpoint punting accuracy by booming a football through a basketball hoop.

Check it out for yourself.

Now that’s a punt.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images