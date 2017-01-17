Red Sox Prospect Needs Help Making Sense Of Awkward Tissue Situation

Michael Chavis ran into a little bit of a pickle Tuesday.
The Boston Red Sox prospect took to Twitter shortly after an awkward encounter left him debating how to proceed. Basically, Chavis, who was drafted by the Red Sox in the first round in 2014, wanted to know whether he ultimately reacted appropriately.
Allow him to explain…
We’re siding with Chavis on this one. Don’t go throwing around tissues unless you’re prepared to clean up the damage should you miss your target.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP