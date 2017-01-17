Red Sox Prospect Needs Help Making Sense Of Awkward Tissue Situation

Share this:

Tweet







Michael Chavis ran into a little bit of a pickle Tuesday.

The Boston Red Sox prospect took to Twitter shortly after an awkward encounter left him debating how to proceed. Basically, Chavis, who was drafted by the Red Sox in the first round in 2014, wanted to know whether he ultimately reacted appropriately.

Allow him to explain…

So I just had a brief awkward encounter and I need to know if I was in the wrong in this situation — Chief Chavis™ (@MichaelChavis11) January 17, 2017

This airport worker is driving one of those golf carts & as she passed me she slows down to try to toss a used tissue into the trash — Chief Chavis™ (@MichaelChavis11) January 17, 2017

She misses and it falls on the ground next to me. She looks at me and goes "get that for me". Doesn't ask me, tells me to get it. — Chief Chavis™ (@MichaelChavis11) January 17, 2017

I reply "I would get it if it were anything besides a tissue" and she says "I only used it once". As if that makes it better — Chief Chavis™ (@MichaelChavis11) January 17, 2017

So now I'm caught off guard, I can't imagine ever asking someone to pick up a used tissue I dropped! — Chief Chavis™ (@MichaelChavis11) January 17, 2017

I have nothing to say so I just kinda stand there looking at her and the tissue and she looks at me and goes "wow." — Chief Chavis™ (@MichaelChavis11) January 17, 2017

And proceeds to stand up off the golf cart and pick up her tissue that she dropped. When she's walking away she goes "what a gentleman" — Chief Chavis™ (@MichaelChavis11) January 17, 2017

Now momma raised me to be a gentleman and to respect a lady, that's for damn sure. But honestly I dont think I'll ever pick up a used tissue — Chief Chavis™ (@MichaelChavis11) January 17, 2017

I just had to share that. Moral of the story: dont miss the trash can with your used tissue, if you do,pick it up or play it off & keep goin — Chief Chavis™ (@MichaelChavis11) January 17, 2017

We’re siding with Chavis on this one. Don’t go throwing around tissues unless you’re prepared to clean up the damage should you miss your target.