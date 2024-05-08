The Red Sox will get two players back from the injured list against a familiar face in their series finale against the Braves.

Atlanta took the opener Tuesday night, beating Boston 4-2 at Truist Park. The Red Sox get Nick Pivetta back from the IL on Wednesday night, and he’ll start opposite Chris Sale, who expressed excitement to face his former team.

Pivetta’s last start was April 3 against the Oakland Athletics. The right-hander gave up zero runs on five hits and struck out three batters in five innings.

Romy González also will make his return from the injured list. The 27-year-old’s last game was April 10 against the Baltimore Orioles. González will start at first base and bat seventh in the order between Garrett Gooper, who moves to designated hitter, and Wilyer Abreu.

Connor Wong rotates in at catcher, and he’ll bat second ahead of Tyler O’Neill. Rafael Devers moves to the cleanup spot.

First pitch for Red Sox-Braves is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage on NESN, including an hour of pregame.

Here are Wednesday’s lineups for Boston vs. Atlanta.

BOSTON RED SOX (19-17)

Jarren Duran, CF

Connor Wong, C

Tyler O’Neill, LF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Vaughn Grissom, 2B

Garrett Cooper, DH

Romy González, 1B

Wilyer Abreu, RF

Ceddanne Rafaela, SS

Nick Pivetta, RHP (1-1, 0.82 ERA)

ATLANTA BRAVES (21-12)

Ronald Acuña Jr., RF

Ozzie Albies, 2B

Austin Riley, 3B

Matt Olson, 1B

Marcell Ozuna, DH

Orlando Arcia, SS

Michael Harris II, CF

Travis d’Arnaud, C

Jarred Kelenic, LF

Chris Sale, LHP (4-1, 3.44 ERA)