Chris Sale was a beloved member of the Red Sox and on Wednesday night, fans will see the southpaw face Boston for the first time since he was traded last offseason.

Sale was traded to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for Vaughn Grissom, and it was a move that came as a shock but was understood by the 2018 World Series champion. The 35-year-old continued to carry love for Boston after the deal, and he got to catch up with the club when it came to Truist Park on Tuesday.

The seven-time All-Star will start Wednesday opposite Nick Pivetta, who will make his return from the injured list. And while it was great to catch up with friends, Sale’s competitive fire will be on display Wednesday night.

“It’ll be fun. It’s like playing golf against your buddies,” Sale told NESN’s Jahmai Webster on Tuesday. “You always enjoy that rivalry, that friendly rivalry. At the end of the day, once you step in between the lines, all bets are off. It’s me vs. you. It’s us vs. them. And we’re trying to win. As much as I love Kutter (Crawford), I want to win (Tuesday’s) game and vice versa. They’re gonna try to beat me (Wednesday). But there’s just a certain level of respect we’ll always have for each other, again, off the field and before the game. It’s different, but once the lights flick on and it’s time to play, we all have jobs to do. We’re all men.”

Manager Alex Cora issued a firey call-out in defense of the left-hander before Boston’s matchup against Sale. The 14th-year veteran posted a 3.44 ERA and 3.01 FIP with 42 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings before the Braves’ matchup against the Red Sox on Wednesday.

First pitch for Red Sox-Braves is scheduled at 7:20 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage on NESN along with an hour of pregame.