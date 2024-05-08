The Red Sox got a major boost to their starting rotation with Nick Pivetta set to return from the injured list with a flexor strain.

Boston made multiple roster moves with Pivetta being reinstated alongside infielder Romy González. As corresponding moves, the Red Sox optioned right-hander Naoyuki Uwasawa to Triple-A Worceter and designated infielder Zack Short for assignment, per a team release.

Pivetta looked sharp in his two 2024 starts, posting a 0.82 ERA in a pair of solid outings against the Seattle Mariners and Oakland Athletics. González made noise in Triple-A to start the season and earned a call-up for the Red Sox before injuries stopped his progress. He returns to the roster to boost Boston’s infield depth once again.

The Red Sox acquired Short from the New York Mets prior to his most recent transaction. Uwasawa ate innings for Boston in his MLB stint and surely will be called upon again for depth in the big leagues.

Pivetta takes the mound and leads the Red Sox into Wednesday’s matchup against former Boston ace Chris Sale and the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is set for 7:20 p.m. ET. You can catch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.