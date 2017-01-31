Rex Ryan Reportedly Shredded Game Plans In Fear Of Patriots Stealing Them

Share this:

To say the New England Patriots own a large piece of real estate inside the head of Rex Ryan would be a gigantic understatement.

The former Buffalo Bills and New York Jets head coach seemed infatuated with the Patriots in the eight years he spent inside the AFC East as a head coach, and he apparently went to great lengths to ensure the Patriots weren’t able to gain an advantage through nefarious means.

Bleacher Report’s Jason Cole shared a tidbit Monday about how Ryan and the Bills used to suspect the Patriots would pay the Buffalo janitorial staff (!) to steal game plans from the Bills in the week leading up to when the two teams played. That, according to Cole, led Ryan and his staff to shred game plans around team offices during that week.

That’s bordering on crazy person behavior.

This is probably where we should mention that maybe if Ryan worried more about what was going on with his own team — and not what the Patriots might be doing — he might still be the head coach in Buffalo. At least the outspoken Ryan has a budding TV career to fall back on, as he’ll start with ESPN for Super Bowl week coverage where he’ll be focusing on, you guessed it, the Patriots.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Hoffman/USA TODAY Sports Images