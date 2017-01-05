Richard Sherman Denies Media ‘Boycott’ While Not Talking To (Most) Media

Share this:

If you’re a member of the Seattle media and want to hear from Richard Sherman, you better make sure you follow him on Twitter.

The Seattle Seahawks cornerback is preparing for this weekend’s wild-card round game against the Detroit Lions, but he’s also waging war with local reporters.

Sherman essentially launched a media boycott Wednesday, a week after foregoing his weekly news conference. This week, he declined requests from local reporters to talk before practice. According to The Seattle Times, Sherman only spoke with ESPN’s Ed Werder and did an interview with Q13, the local FOX affiliate with which the Seahawks of a contractual commitment.

Also according to The Seattle Times, Sherman indicated he’d talk with ESPN 710’s Liz Mathews but none of the other local media after various issues in recent weeks.

“I told you, you’re going to miss me when I’m gone,” Sherman told reporters, per The Seattle Times.

At his news conference last week, Sherman said “It’s a privilege having me up here. You’re going to miss me when I’m gone.”

Sherman apparently debates the notion he’s “boycotting” the media, according to a couple of tweets Wednesday night.

Hahaha I'm boycotting? I sat at my locker and Liz was the only person to ask anything. I understand that I can write my own story — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 5, 2017

If I have something to say then I will write it myself. But as Denzel said for them "it's about being 1st not necessarily being right" — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 5, 2017

His reason for ducking the local media?

“You pissed me off,” he told reporters, according to Seattlepi.com.

According to Seattlepi.com, questions about Sherman’s outburst toward Seattle’s coaching staff during its Week 15 win over Los Angeles set him off.

Sherman especially had issues with one reporter, claiming he’d “ruin (the reporter’s) career.” The Seattle cornerback later apologized.

I appreciate the role the media plays and they have a tough job. I let it get personal today and I regret that. Next one should be fun — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) December 21, 2016

So much for that.

Sherman does write a weekly column for The Players’ Tribune and has a blog on his website. Those outlets, along with his social media, apparently is where he’ll get his message out for the foreseeable future.

Thumbnail photo via Neville E. Guard/USA TODAY Sports Images