Robert Kraft Doesn’t Think Politics Talk Is ‘Appropriate’ At Super Bowl

Share this:

Tweet







HOUSTON — It seems like everyone is being asked questions about politics and President Donald Trump these days. Some of them, such as New England Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett, are actually answering them.

Robert Kraft isn’t.

When a reporter began to ask the Patriots owner a political question Monday at Super Bowl LI Opening Night, Kraft cut him off. He said he wanted the focus this week to be on football, not on other matters concerning the nation.

“There are appropriate times to talk about that,” Kraft said. “I’m so privileged to be here in this hall and in the Super Bowl city. (There’s a) time and place to talk about politics. This is a time I’m going to keep focused on the joy of (the Super Bowl).”

People across the sports world chimed in over the last several days on Trump’s controversial executive order to ban travel from seven Muslim-majority countries. Monday’s event at Minute Maid Park, with its wide range of attendees from across the media spectrum, brought political questions sprinkled in with the usual football — and non-football — questions.

Kraft clearly hopes this nips in the bud any political talk for the rest of the week. We’ll see how successful he ultimately is with that.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images