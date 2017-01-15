Michael Bennett Allegedly Threatens Reporter After Seahawks’ Loss To Falcons

Share this:

The Atlanta Falcons handily defeated the Seahawks in Saturday’s divisional-round playoff game, and it appears one Seattle player let the loss get the best of him.

According to USA TODAY’s Dan Wolken, Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett threatened a reporter in the locker room after being asked about the team’s pass rush. It’s no surprise Bennett was frustrated with his team’s defensive performance, as the Falcons’ 36 points represented the second-highest total that the Seahawks allowed this season.

Bennett’s locker-room blow-up wasn’t his only act of aggression Saturday. After a play, Bennett appeared to try to gouge Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Schrader’s eyes while ripping off his helmet.

#Seahawks Michael Bennett just tried to gauge out Ryan Schrader's eyes/he prob spit on him!!!! SAD! pic.twitter.com/S8SF7hdSWw — Chuggle (@OdorRougned) January 14, 2017

All things considered, it was not the finest outing for the two-time Pro Bowl pick.

Thumbnail photo via Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports Images